Market
The market has pivoted into risk-on mode, as the modern-day playbook says Fed pauses are very friendly for Tech stocks. But beyond the Fed narrative, long-term investors were already looking through market dislocations early in the week as several mega-cap tech heavyweights are riding fresh longer-term growth tailwinds that could cut short any underperformance �" particularly on the adoption of Generative AI. This new twist will support the mega-cap tech constituents that hold sway on S &P 500 and supporting cast on the NASDAQ. The story's moral is never to waste a good crisis when tech stocks are involved.
Forex
Most of the G-10 currencies are predicatively benefiting from a "risk on" environment, but the EURO is not explosively so. I suspect the EURUSD is not sprouted wings just yet because fixed-income repricing has been relatively symmetric on both sides of the pond, so there are no giant leaps in the EU interest rate differential.
But if the Fed hints that disinflationary impulse from tighter credit will now do the heavy lifting in place of rate hikes, a switch will get flipped, and we will see an exodus of capital from the US market and weaken a dollar.
The CNY exchange rate has been spotlighted with declining export volume and weakening external demand. And so there is a bit of dog fight as some traders position for the PBoC to weaken the Yuan to increase exports via lower relative prices. In contrast, others are more worried about domestic inflation pressures suggesting the PBoC will keep currency policy steady.
With the more constructive risk environment, high-carry EM currencies have been among the top performers, recouping much of their prior positioning-driven underperformance. And the Mexican Peso has been benefitting from US growth pricing improving on the margin, with the amount of Fed cuts priced for the rest of the year declining and becoming less volatile. Still, Banxico's vigilance has been a critical pillar for MXN's performance, so today's rate decision will be necessary to watch. The unanimous consensus points to a slowdown to a 25bp hike, so the degree to which the forward guidance is softened will be the critical focus later today.
Oil
Oil has been running scared of the Fed for several months now. While we can debate its local relevancy for what the Fed does next, given everything else that's happening, the odds of them returning to "at all cost mode" is slim to none. So for now, until the US data tolls the recession bell, if broader markets remain in risk-on mode, oil could stay in relief rally mode supported by the same less threatening Fed, a slightly weaker US dollar, and hopes for the China recovery. And with OPEC JMMC around the corner, bulls can count on the OPEC put.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.0850 despite soft Spanish inflation data
EUR/USD is extending gains above 1.0850 after the data from Spain showed that the annual HICP declined to 3.1% in March from 6% in February. Investors await inflation data from Germany and the Q4 GDP reading from the US.
GBP/USD retreats from multi-week highs, holds above 1.2300
GBP/USD has lost its traction and erased a portion of its daily gains after having touched its highest level since early February above 1.2360. Investors await fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US.
Gold clings to modest gains near $1,970 ahead of US data
Gold price has managed to edge higher toward $1,970 with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield holding steady above 3.5% on Thursday. Market participants await the final revision to Q4 US GDP and the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.
Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?
Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.
Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now) Premium
Inflation is seen dropping sharply across the Euro area economies in March. ECB dropped its rate hike guidance in March. Chief Lagarde said no trade-off between price and financial stability.