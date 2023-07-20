Share:

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF quotes are in the oversold area on H4. The RSI is nearing the support line. In this situation, a test of -2/8 (0.8544) is expected, followed by a rebound from level and a rise to the resistance at 0/8 (0.8789). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 2/8 (0.8544), which will reshuffle the Murrey lines so that new targets for the decline could be set.

On M15, an additional signal confirming the price growth could be a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 7/8 (1984.38) and continue growing to the resistance at 8/8 (2000.00). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 6/8 (1968.75). In this case, the quotes might drop to the support at 5/8 (1953.12).

On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further price rise.