USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDCHF is trading above it to indicate a possible ascending tendency. The Relative Strength Index is testing the ascending trendline. In this case, the pair is expected to rebound from 6/8 (0.9643), and then resume growing towards the resistance at 8/8 (0.9765). However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the support at 6/8 (0.9643) to the downside. After that, the instrument may move downwards to reach 5/8 (0.9582).
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. The Relative Strength Index has broken the ascending trendline downwards, which is another signal in favour of a further downtrend. In this case, the price is expected to break 5/8 (1656.25) and continue moving downwards to reach the support at 4/8 (1625.00). However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 6/8 (1687.50) to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume growing towards 7/8 (1718.75).
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue moving downwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 0.9850 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 0.9850 in the early American session, erasing its daily gains on the way. The sharp decline witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes after the opening bell helps the dollar find demand and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.1300
The negative shift seen in risk sentiment provided a boost to the greenback in the early American session and dragged GBP/USD back below 1.1300. Earlier in the day, the Bank of England announced that it hiked its policy rate by 50 bps as expected.
Gold falls toward $1,670 amid rising US yields
Gold lost its traction and declined to the $1,670 area in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 4% on the day near 3.7%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
USD/JPY recovers above 142.00, stays deep in red
USD/JPY managed to erase a portion of its daily gains and climbed above 142.00 after having dropped to a fresh two-week low below 141.00 earlier in the day. Nevertheless, the pair is still down more than 1% on the day following Japan's intervention in the FX market.
Costco Earnings Preview: Can COST stock stop the drop?
COST reports earnings after the close on Thursday, and getting a handle on how it will look is difficult. The stock has outperformed the main indices this year. COST is down 13% so far in 2022. The indices are down at least 20%.