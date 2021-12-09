USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average again, USDCHF is trading below it, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 5/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the resistance at 7/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may head towards the “overbought area” and reach 8/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and then move downwards to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the next resistance at 5/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
