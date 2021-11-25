USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading within the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test break +1/8 and then continue falling to reach the support at 7/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the resistance at +2/8 to the upside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new upside targets.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, XAUUSD is trading below it, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 3/8, rebound from it, and then move downwards to reach the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards 5/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.