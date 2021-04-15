USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

In the H4 chart of USDCHF, there has been a “false breakout” of 3/8. In this case, the price is expected to grow to break 4/8 and then continue trading upwards to reach the resistance at 5/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 0.9155.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue the ascending tendency.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is still consolidating between 3/8 and 5/8. In this case, the price is expected to break 4/8 and continue growing to reach the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at 2/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue growing.