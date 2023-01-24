Activity has been modest thus far in the early week. Holidays in the APAC region and a light economic calendar have contributed to this. Nevertheless, we have seen more demand for US equities and continued selling of the US Dollar.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0850 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0850, erasing gains after Germany's Manufacturing PMI eased to 47.0 in Jan. The pair, however, remains supported amid a broad US Dollar weakness and sluggish Treasury yields ahead of EU PMI data.
GBP/USD hovers near 1.2400 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.2400, as bulls take a breather ahead of the key UK activity data. The renewed Brexit concerns and UK political jitters remain a drag on the Pound Sterling. The renewed US Dollar weakness keeps the downside cushioned in Cable.
Gold bulls keep the reins beyond $1,917
Gold price refreshes a nine-month high as it picks up bids to $1,940 during the initial hour of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the bright metal cheers broad US Dollar weakness, as well as hopes of more demand from China, ahead of the monthly activity data.
Why Solana, Cardano and Polkadot holders are pouring capital into small caps in 2023
Holders on Ethereum-killer networks Solana, Cardano and Polkadot have started cycling into small market capitalization cryptocurrencies, hunting undervalued tokens.
Global flash PMIs, and the return of investor optimism?
At the conclusion of the latest WEF meeting in Davos, many of the leaders there were optimistic that the world would avoid a recession. Or, at least, if there was a recession, it would be short and shallow.