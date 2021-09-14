US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.505.

Energies: Oct '21 Crude is Up at 70.96.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 12 ticks and trading at 162.25.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 28 ticks Higher and trading at 4476.00.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1789.10. Gold is 53 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Up which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Europe is also trading Mixed as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. This is Major.

CPI m/m is out at 8 :30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 9 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract remains Sept '21 for the time being. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 9/13/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 9/13/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw no evidence of Market Correlation Monday morning. The markets traded Mixed as the Dow gained 262 points, the S&P gained 10 however the Nasdaq dropped 10. All in all a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning we saw the situation whereby all "boats" wanted to rise and as such we saw no evidence of Market Correlation. Remember that whenever you have the situation where all instruments seemingly want to rise or conversely are looking to fall, then you have no market correlation but are dealing with a Neutral or Mixed market. Yesterday was no exception as the Dow and S&P rose, but not the Nasdaq. Today we have CPI and Core CPI numbers out at 8:30 AM EST, perhaps this can serve to align the markets but as in all things; only time will tell.