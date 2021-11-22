Mid-day market update: Gold down 2%; iSpecimen shares spike higher

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.65% to 35,832.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.67% to 16,164.51. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.87% to 4,738.91.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 48,592,810 cases with around 793,650 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,518,900 cases and 465,910 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,017,270 COVID-19 cases with 612,720 deaths. In total, there were at least 257,960,480 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,170,620 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares gained by 2% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Camber Energy, Inc. CEI +19.83% (Get Free Alerts for CEI), up 21% and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. CLMT +9.6% (Get Free Alerts for CLMT) up 12%.
In trading on Monday, communications services shares fell 0.1%.
Top Headline
Avaya Holdings Corp AVYA +23.19% reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Monday.
Avaya reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $760 million, up 0.7% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $738.5 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 beat the consensus of $0.72.
Equities Trading UP
iSpecimen Inc. ISPC +101.02% shares shot up 120% to $10.80 after the company announced it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments.
Shares of Astra Space, Inc. ASTR +22.67% got a boost, shooting 37% to $13.02 after the company completed its first commercial orbital launch for the United States Space Force.
Vonage Holdings Corp. VG +25.75% shares were also up, gaining 25% to $20.54 after the company announced it would be acquired by Ericsson in a $6.2 billion acquisition.
Equities Trading DOWN
Niu Technologies NIU -16.75% shares tumbled 15% to $20.34. Niu Technologies reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 37.1% year-on-year, to RMB 1.23 billion ($190.3 million), missing the analyst consensus of $217.3 million.
Shares of Cerence Inc. CRNC -20.51% were down 18% to $85.83. Cerence reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.5% year-on-year to $98.1 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beat the consensus of $0.56. Meanwhile, the company provided the first quarter and fiscal 2022 forecast below Wall Street view, amidst production challenges faced by its customers due to semiconductor shortages.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH -29.5% was down, falling 26% to $20.96.
Biotech reporter Adam Feuerstein tweets '$AUPH didn't just file a mixed shelf on Friday, it also entered into a $250M ATM stock sale agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald. The buyout speculation looks well past its expiration date.'
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $76.50, while gold traded down 2% to $1,814.70.
Silver traded down 1.2% Monday to $24.495 while copper fell 0.1% to $4.4030.
Eurozone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.24%, the Spanish Ibex Index gained 0.75% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.02%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.51%, French CAC 40 rose 0.35% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.27%.
Spain's trade deficit widened to EUR 2.4 billion in September from EUR 1.5 billion in the year-ago period.
Economics
The Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose to a three-month high of +0.76 in October from -0.18 in the previous month.
Existing home sales in the US rose 0.8% to an annualized 6.34 million in October.
The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured near a fresh 2021 low
The EUR/USD pair keeps marching towards the 1.1200 level, as demand for the greenback got a boost from US President Joe Biden nominating Jerome Powell as Fed’s head for a second term. Rate hike chances also underpin the dollar.
GBP/USD drops to fresh five-day lows near 1.3400
GBP/USD broke below its daily consolidation channel after the White House announced that US President Joe Biden has decided to nominate Jerome Powell as the next Fed chair. Pressured by the broad-based dollar strength, the pair is testing 1.3400.
Gold poised to challenge a critical support at 1,803.70
US President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell for a second term as Fed’s head. The dollar rallies on the heels of speculation of two rate hikes in the US in 2020. XAU/USD approaches the 61.8% retracement of its November rally.
XRP price heads south as Ripple fails to find buyers
XRP price returns below the bear flag, threatening a deeper move south. -20% drop to $0.85 likely if bulls fail to support XRP. A Kumo Twist up ahead may terminate the current downtrend.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.