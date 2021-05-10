Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow surges 125 points; Trade desk shares plunge

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.36% to 34,903 while the NASDAQ fell 2.16% to 13,456.73. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.58% to 4,208.02.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 32,708,020 cases with around 581,750 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 22,662,570 cases and 246,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 15,184,790 COVID-19 cases with 422,340 deaths. In total, there were at least 158,399,250 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,294,610 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Utilities shares rose 1.5% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Duke Energy Corporation DUK 2.91%, up 3%, and NRG Energy, Inc. NRG 2.01%, up 4%.
In trading on Monday, information technology shares fell 1.6%.
Top Headline
Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN 0.03% reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
Tyson Foods reported quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.12 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $11.30 billion, versus expectations of $11.19 billion.
Tyson Foods said it expects chicken results to be lower in FY21 versus FY20.
Equities Trading UP
Soliton, Inc. SOLY 24.5% shares shot up 24% to $22.35 following a $22.60 per share buyout from AbbVie Inc. AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit will pay $550 million in cash to scoop up Soliton and Resonic, its sound-wave device that improves the appearance of cellulite.
Shares of Precipio, Inc. PRPO 15.63% got a boost, shooting 36% to $5.21 after the company announced it launched a new, four-hour Acute Myeloid Leukemia HemeScreen panel to specifically determine the genetics of this aggressive, acute form of leukemia.
Cue Biopharma, Inc. CUE 27.71% shares were also up, gaining 29% to $14.55 as the company reported confirmed partial response in ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy study of CUE-101 in late stage second line and beyond patients with HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.
Equities Trading DOWN
The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD 25.98% shares tumbled 27% to $485.00 after the company reported it is facing a period of higher uncertainty in its business outlook. The company’s board also declared a ten-for-one split in the form of a stock dividend. The company’s quarterly earnings also exceeded market estimates.
Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. VFF 24.66% were down 22% to $8.65 after the company swung to a loss in the first quarter.
Insmed Incorporated INSM 20.23% was down, falling 21% to $25.74 after the company reported a proposed concurrent public offerings of $250 million of common stock and $500 million convertible senior notes due 2028. Morgan Stanley maintained Insmed with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $58 to $56.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $64.96, while gold traded up 0.3% to $1,837.30.
Silver traded up 0.1% Monday to $27.485 while copper fell 0.5% to $4.7230.
Euro zone
European shares closed mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.10%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.94% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.01%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.08%, French CAC 40 rose 0.01% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.78%.
The UK’s Halifax house price index increased 8.2% year-over-year in April.
Economics
On the economics calendar Monday, there is no important data due out.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears seeking break of 2-hour support
The bears are seeking a sizeable retracement in the pair following the recent bullish spike on the daily time frame which has already started to retrace. There are prospects, at this juncture, of a retest of old support that would be expected to act as new resistance.
GBP/USD soars to 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high just above 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
XAU/USD 4-hour support is a hurdle for the bears
The price of gold is trading at $1,836.81 at the time of writing and is up on the day by some 0.30%. The bulls, however, are backing off on what could be profit-taking as the US dollar stabilises within a narrow range on Monday vs a basket of major currencies. DXY is flat and has stuck to a 90.0420/3390 window.
ETH soars above $4,000, as BTC and XRP struggle
Bitcoin price beginning to hint at a complex topping process. Ethereum price shakes off rising wedge pattern to test new Fibonacci extension level.
UK GDP Preview: Contraction to trigger correction? Sterling set for a reality check
The UK is projected to report a 1.7% contraction in the first quarter. Optimism about a vaccine-led recovery from the second quarter onward is baked into the price. A reminder of past weakness may trigger a much-needed correction after the big breakout.