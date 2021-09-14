Declining US inflation helped ease fears around Fed tapering. However, with expectations of persistently elevated prices, that market rally appears to have lost its legs already. In the UK, mining stocks have lagged as commodity prices weaken.
- US inflation-related boost fades for US and European stocks
- CPI declines could represent top for inflation, yet prices likely to remain elevated
- Miners on the back foot as commodities weaken
Global stocks have failed to maintain their inflation-fuelled gains, with the DAX providing the only area of strength as UK and US indices lose ground. The release of US inflation data provided some respite for the Federal Reserve today, with monthly inflation falling to the joint lowest level this year. The big question today is whether the decline in both core and headline inflation marks the beginning of the end for ‘transitory’ above-target pricing as alluded to by the Fed. The sky-high PPI figures do continue to highlight underlying inflation across factory inputs, yet we are starting to see the impact lessen for consumers.
The underlying breakdown does highlight used cars as one of the largest drivers of disinflation in August, which has and will probably remain something the Fed will be willing to overlook as a justification of changes to monetary policy. With underlying asset prices and transportation still elevated, there is little reason to believe we will see inflation swiftly return to an acceptable level. Thus while we initially saw markets spike on the prospect of a more patient Federal Reserve, we have since seen traders realise that today’s data is unlikely to push the Fed to change course.
The prospect of lower inflation pressures has sparked a fresh move lower for commodity prices today. Sharp declines across the likes of Palladium, Iron Ore, Platinum, and Copper have sent miners lower, to the detriment of UK markets in particular. Bulls will hope that Joe Biden’s plan to ramp up infrastructure spending will help drive asset prices upwards once again. However, with Chinese growth slowing, we are starting to see some of the upside throughout the sector ease somewhat.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges as US Core CPI misses with 4%
EUR/USD is rising quickly from 1.18 after US Core CPI significantly missed estimates with 4% YoY against 4.2% projected. The chances of Fed tapering have dropped.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.39 on weak US inflation
GBP/USD has jumped toward 1.39 after US Core CPI missed with 4% YoY. Earlier, sterling suffered from Brexit concerns and mixed inflation data.
XAU/USD rebounds above $1,790 after US inflation data
Gold dropped toward the lower limit of its horizontal trading channel at $1,782 in the early American session on Tuesday but managed to stage a rebound with the greenback facing renewed bearish pressure on inflation data.
Bitcoin price could jump to $51,000
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
Palantir Technologies: Why is the stock falling now?
Palantir shares continue to retrace after failing the resistance test. The stock had been strong after the results but ran out of fuel. PLTR heading back to support at $24.69.