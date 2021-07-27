Tech stocks are the laggards as we await earnings from the likes of Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet. Meanwhile, the pound is on the rise as Covid cases continue to fall.
- Nasdaq lags ahead of Tech earnings
- FOMC meeting gets underway
- GBP on the rise as Covid cases continue to fall
US tech stocks have led the declines this afternoon, with investors clearly showing a degree of hesitancy ahead of key earnings from the likes of Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Tech names have been a major outperformer of late, with the Nasdaq reaching record highs as traders head away from value names as Delta Covid cases rise. The Federal Reserve come into play as their two-day monetary policy meeting gets underway. With inflation concerns raising the risk of a hastier withdrawal of monetary accommodation, we are likely to see a cautious approach given the potential for tapering talk tomorrow.
In the UK, we have continued to see case numbers decline, with a week-on-week drop of 21.5% raising confidence in the economic recovery. However, Boris Johnson’s reminder to not jump to “premature conclusions” highlight the fears of a surge as last week’s reopening efforts come into play. However, market sentiment appears to be improving for the pound, with the currency rising into a 12-day high against the dollar and euro. That optimism has also led to an impressive outperformance for the domestic UK-focused bus companies, with many hoping that this decline in Covid cases will ensure restrictions can remain at bay as businesses get back to normal.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
