Market News Today – The $1.9t stimulus package passes Senate with few changes, final ratification could be this week. Strong NFP on Friday boosted Stocks (+1.95%), Yields (1.554%) and USD (91.90) into close. Yield differentials now coming sharply into focus. Houthi missile attack on the key Ras Tanura oil refinery spiked USOil prices 2.2% to within 4 cents of $68.00. Gold ($1700) remains weighed by rising yields and BTC pivots around 50k. China is aiming for 6%+ growth in 2021, (2.3% 2020), with manufacturing still 25% of GDP. Trade balance +119% vs Feb 2020. JPY data better than expected (Nikkei down 0.42%), but German Industrial Production missed significantly.
European stock markets are broadly higher, with the DAX and FTSE 100 posting gains of 0.6% and 0.7% respectively. US futures and in particular the NASDAQ are underperforming as improved confidence in the US recovery is hastening the rotation out of tech stocks. Bonds meanwhile are under pressure again, with the German 10-year rate up 2.0 bp at -0.285%, the Treasury yield 2.8 bp at 1.594%.
This week – ECB & BOC along with Inflation from US & China and GDP data from UK & Japan.
Today – ECB asset purchase data, BoE’s Bailey.
Biggest (FX) Mover @ (07:30 GMT) USDCHF (+0.39%) Moved higher on open over 20 MA and 0.9300, now breached R1 at 0.9320. Faster MAs aligned and trending higher, RSI 66 and rising, MACD histogram & signal line aligned lower but appear to be turning higher, well above 0 line. Stochs. into OB zone. H1 ATR 0.0010, Daily ATR 0.0067.
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD drops back below $1700 amid surging Treasury yields
XAU/USD’s recovery stalls, faces rejection at 21-SMA on the 4H chart. RSI has turned south, pointing to more downside in the near-term. The US Treasury yields resume their rally, driving US dollar higher.
Cardano moves closer to colossal rally eyeing $2
Cardano is trading at that apex of a symmetrical triangle as a massive breakout lingers. A break above the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart will add weight to the expected upswing. The slump in network growth could hamper the bullish outlook and delay the breakout.
US Dollar Index looks firmer above 92.00
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the march north to new yearly highs in the 92.15/20 band at the beginning of the week.