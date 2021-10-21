Bitcoin hits a new all-time-high as money continues flowing into the US’s first Bitcoin ETF, ProShares Strategy ETF.
The Dow Jones industrial index hit a fresh intra-day record as well, while the S&P500 is just a couple of points from refreshing record. The market sentiment is positive on the back of strong third quarter earnings.
Tesla announced another record quarter though the record revenue came just below Wall Street expectations which sent the share price 1% lower in the after-hours trading. Netflix, on the other hand, lost 2% yesterday, as better-than-expected earnings didn’t boost investor appetite at the current prices.
Elsewhere, PayPal offered to buy Pinterest, and Softbank-backed WeWork will go public through a SPAC today.
