US inflation rose in September, but not enough to give cold feet to investors. Nasdaq led gains, as JP Morgan and Delta Airlines announced strong earnings, but saw their share prices dip.
The latest FOMC minutes, also released yesterday, showed that the Fed members are still worried about inflation, they think that the higher prices will stick around for longer than they first thought, but then, the inflationary pressures will be transitory, still!
But the most heated discussion of the earnings seasons will continue being the supply chain problems and the bottlenecks! The phrase ‘supply chain’ has apparently be mentioned 3000 times on investor calls this year, and some analysts expect that shortages on everything could hit the holiday season. That’s bad news, and that should also impact the company earnings, but UBS is way more optimistic than that!
Finally, Blue Origin got William Shatner to space and back on Earth and Amazon was seen shopping for used Boeing and Airbus to compete with logistics giants like UPS and FedEx.
