The labour market in the UK continues to struggle with the post-pandemic recovery after today’s REC figures showed active job postings reaching 2.68 million in the first week of November and indicated the fourth highest weekly increase since the start of 2020 despite rising costs of living. This highlights the ongoing labour market issues which many businesses are being impacted by and which has forced a number of companies to relocate in order to adapt. While there are several factors which have led to this situation, it remains a key issue in need of resolution as it will undoubtedly impact growth prospects moving forward since it is showing no sign of slowing down. Despite the fact that the situation in the UK was exacerbated by Brexit, this issue has not been excluse to the UK, as many other countries also contend with similar circumstances and as governments and central banks attempt to maintain the pace of the economic recovery.

Astrazeneca guidance unchanged after positive Q3 results

Astrazeneca’s Q3 results managed to exceed expectations with a growth in revenue in the third quarter of 50%. The company has benefited from the increase in sales seen during the pandemic but managed to further increase its performance by achieving eight positive phase three trials and acquiring Alexion. While operating expenses in the third quarter showed a significant increase, investors will be reassured by the company leaving its earnings guidance for the full year unchanged and by the prospects of new innovations moving forward.