The labour market in the UK continues to struggle with the post-pandemic recovery after today’s REC figures showed active job postings reaching 2.68 million in the first week of November and indicated the fourth highest weekly increase since the start of 2020 despite rising costs of living. This highlights the ongoing labour market issues which many businesses are being impacted by and which has forced a number of companies to relocate in order to adapt. While there are several factors which have led to this situation, it remains a key issue in need of resolution as it will undoubtedly impact growth prospects moving forward since it is showing no sign of slowing down. Despite the fact that the situation in the UK was exacerbated by Brexit, this issue has not been excluse to the UK, as many other countries also contend with similar circumstances and as governments and central banks attempt to maintain the pace of the economic recovery.
Astrazeneca guidance unchanged after positive Q3 results
Astrazeneca’s Q3 results managed to exceed expectations with a growth in revenue in the third quarter of 50%. The company has benefited from the increase in sales seen during the pandemic but managed to further increase its performance by achieving eight positive phase three trials and acquiring Alexion. While operating expenses in the third quarter showed a significant increase, investors will be reassured by the company leaving its earnings guidance for the full year unchanged and by the prospects of new innovations moving forward.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1450 amid US dollar strength Premium
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1450, sitting at the levels last seen in July 2020. The US dollar remains firmer amid the uptick in the Treasury yields, as the Fed speculation continues to play out after stronger US CPI. Fedspeak, US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed Premium
GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.
Gold consolidates above $1,850 ahead of US data Premium
Gold snaps six-day uptrend but stays on course to post the biggest weekly gains since May. Market sentiment dwindles, DXY tracks US Treasury yields to grind higher around the multi-day top. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures, China headlines will be in focus.
Shiba Inu on-chain activity explodes as research connects Vitalik Buterin to SHIB developers
$5.6 billion in SHIB has been traded in the past 24 hours across exchanges. Bricks Buster, a mobile game, burns SHIB through ad revenue to reduce Shiba Inu's circulating supply. Analysts expect Shiba Inu is ready to make an explosive move and resume its uptrend.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.