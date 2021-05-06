Things are pretty stable into Thursday and we haven’t seen all that much in terms of wild price action in recent sessions. We have seen some downside pressure in Chinese and Australian equities today on the back of fresh bilateral tensions.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.2000 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is pressuring the downside around 1.2000, looking to test two-week lows of 1.1986, as the US dollar has caught a fresh bid-wave amid worsening market mood. Macroeconomic divergence continues to weigh on the euro. Lagarde’s speech, US Jobless Claims awaited.
GBP/USD tackles 1.39, Scottish election, BOE to offer ‘Super Thursday’
GBP/USD holds lower ground around 1.3900 ahead of key UK events. Fishing row with France escalates. Scottish Referendum is the key amid current political tensions. BOE is likely to unveil economic optimism in QIR but any disappointment can hit the cable hard.
XAU/USD bulls await a sustained strength beyond $1,800 mark
A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction on Wednesday. Wednesday’s softer US macro data weighed on the USD and remained supportive. Move beyond $1,800 is needed to confirm bullish bias ahead of Friday’s NFP report.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes 22% advance to test its all-time high
Litecoin price surged 16% over the last 24-hours, indicating an uptick in bullish momentum. A minor retracement to the weekly demand zone extending from $217 to $304 will most likely propel LTC to an all-time high at $420. On-chain metrics hint at increased interest among investors over the last couple of weeks.
BOE Preview: Three reasons why Super Thursday could become a sterling suffer-fest
A shot in the arm from vaccines and a second one from the Bank of England? That is what sterling bulls may have in mind ahead of "Super Thursday" – when the BOE publishes its quarterly report in addition to announcing its rate decision.