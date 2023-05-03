USDJPY plunged below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) once again after the climb towards the 137.90 resistance level, which is acting both as a significant resistance level and a possible double top pattern is in progress. The pullback below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the down leg from 151.90 to 127.25 at 136.66 is indicating the start of a consolidation area in the medium-term timeframe.
Technically, the RSI has found strong resistance near the 70 level and dropped lower again, while the stochastic oscillator posted a bearish crossover within its %K and %D lines in the overbought region, suggesting that more losses could come.
More declining movement could meet the 135.15 support ahead of the 20- and the 50-day SMAs at 134.20 and 132.95 respectively, which overlaps with the 23.6% Fibonacci of 132.95. Slightly lower, the uptrend line at 132.14 may halt bearish actions; however, steeper losses could change the outlook to neutral, hitting 130.60.
Otherwise, any successful attempts above the 137.90 barrier could open the way for a rally until the 50.0% Fibonacci of 139.60 and the 142.25 hurdle. Marginally higher, the 61.8% Fibonacci of 142.50 could be the next target.
All in all, USDJPY may give the green light for the start of a double top formation after the touch of the 137.90 level. Only a jump above the aforementioned mark could switch the outlook back to a bullish one.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1000, eyes on US data and Fed
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.1000 early Wednesday following Tuesday's volatile action. Investors await ADP private sector employment and ISM Services PMI data from the US ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2500 as USD weakens ahead of key events
GBP/USD regained its traction and climbed above 1.2500 early Wednesday following a two-day slide. The US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of ADP employment report and ISM Services PMI. Later in the day, the Fed is widely expected to raise its policy rate by 25 bps.
Gold retreat needs acceptance from $1,998 and Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) grind higher after defying the fortnight-old trading range as market players brace for the all-important Federal Reserve (Fed) decision. Mixed catalysts surrounding bank turmoil, US data and debt ceiling extension prod XAU/USD traders.
Chiliz price breaks out ahead of football champions league, 35% rally likely
Chiliz price takes the first step after setting the stage for a massive upswing. This move comes as the football champions league matches between teams like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Milan etc., are scheduled between May 10 and 17.
Fed set to raise rates amidst ongoing banking sector concerns
The focus remains on today’s Fed meeting against the backdrop of yesterday’s sharp selloff in US banks, which at one point saw PacWest shares slide 40% before rebounding.