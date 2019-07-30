One week into Boris Johnson's premiership and the pound is falling on fears of a hard Brexit. Is it justified or is he just preparing for an election? And is the euro's stability justified? Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam thrash out Brexit, UK politics, the pound, and the euro.
