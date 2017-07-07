Investors may not tolerate another month of weak job growth

“US jobs report for June will probably turn out somewhat better than the previous three reports. We expect employment rose 180,000 with the unemployment rate unchanged at 4.3% in June. Average hourly earnings are expected to rise 0.3% m/m, implying an annual growth rate of 2.6% y/y (up from 2.5%). While most labour market indicators are now stronger than during the recent upturn, the slack indicators still suggest there is some slack left in the labour market. With the rate hike in June, the Fed sent a clear signal to us that it is not as data dependent as it claims to be, and is biased towards a normalisation of rates. The reason is Fed Chair Yellen's faith in the Phillips curve. The problem is second-round effects have hit wage growth. When employees expect inflation to remain low, they can live with low wage nominal wage, as real wage growth may still be solid.“ by Danske Bank

"US economy is expected to have added 179K jobs in June compared to 138K jobs in May. The US is close to full employment, so we should expect the monthly payrolls figure drop. Thus, a weaker-than-expected number is not bad news unless the figure prints well below 100.00. On the other hand, a super strong number would mean there is still considerable slack in the labor market, thus Fed needs to go slow with policy normalization. That would be bearish for the US dollar." by Omkar Godbole

"The Fed policy tightening stance now appears to rely almost solely on the labor market; if this were to lose momentum, the recent Fed hawkishness might be walked back. [...] The Preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey released on 16 June showed confidence slipping in June to a low since November last year. The weekly Bloomberg consumer comfort index also slipped last week to a low since February. Overall consumer sentiment remains at a high level. However, we may be on the cusp of some correction in sentiment surveys.[...] With many other economic indicators suggesting growth may be stalling, the onus will be even more on the labor data to sustain the Fed’s policy tightening regime. Payrolls growth has slowed this year, averaging 121K over the last three months to May. However, this slowdown may be indicative of a tightening labor market, with less suitable skilled workers to fill jobs." by Greg Gibbs

"There were “several” FOMC members concerned that low inflation would persist and that the historical relationship between “resource utilization” and inflation [Phillip’s curve] “appeared to be weaker than in previous decades.” And “some participants” emphasized downside risks, particularly in light of the recent low readings on inflation along with measures of inflation compensation and some survey measures of inflation expectations that were still low.” Countering these views, “a couple of participants expressed concern that a substantial undershooting of the longer-run normal rate of unemployment could pose an appreciable upside risk to inflation or give rise to macroeconomic or financial imbalances that eventually could lead to a significant economic downturn.” by Greg Gibbs

“The FOMC will concentrate on the wages and work-week data as signals of coming inflation. The market will get excited over a headline number likely to be revised next month. Last month’s data will likely be revised (probably higher) following a considerably weaker than average/expectation release. Analyst expectation for the data has been replaced by the moving average of the last six months data as the actual is so unpredictable.[...] For the record market expectation is for 178k new jobs to have been added. Personally, I am looking at a number closer to 200k as the pickup in activity continues. “ by Alan Hill

"The 138,000 jobs added to the economy in May came sharply below the expected 185,000. Wage growth also disappointed with average earnings rising 2.5% annually. If the jobs report managed to surprise to the upside this time, the USD will likely find a near-term bottom. However, the headline figure won’t be enough even if it came above 180,000. Wage growth is what’s needed to narrow the disparities between the Fed’s dot plot and the markets own dot plot." by Hussein Al Sayed

“...data released on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing for jobless aid rose 2K to 244K in the week ended June 23, whereas analysts anticipated a fall to 241K." by Dukascopy Bank Team

“Employment data out of the US next week will be pivotal for the direction of the USD if there is significant improvement in wage growth. The US has posted solid job gains, but the quality of those positions is being questioned, in order to make a dent in the market perception the inflation signals have to be strong to further validate the current rate hike path of the central bank." Alfonso Esparza

"Yellen and other economists have an abiding faith in the Phillips Curve—the trade-off between employment and inflation. The Phillips Curve has been refuted hundreds of times over the past forty years and yet its seeming inherent logic persists. What are the conditions under which full employment fails to result in wage increases that drive inflation? There must be some set of conditions under which this is true. You don't have to buy into the pictures of downtrodden labor under the thumb of cruel capitalist masters to observe that full employment does NOT always result in wage increases. And even when you do get wage increases, you don't always get inflation.[...] Bottom line, the absence of household spending in Japan and thus the absence of inflation remains a mystery that the Phillips Curve cannot resolve." by Barbara Rockefeller

“Looking ahead, the US nonfarm payrolls data will be coming out later today. Expectations are for a headline jobs print of 175k, while the average earnings are expected to rise 0.3% on the month. The US unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.3%.” by John Benjamin

“We expect the payrolls to be solid (at least meeting the consensus estimate of 178 000 net additional jobs) despite yesterday’s disappointing ADP report. The average hourly earnings are expected to rise 0.3% M/M and 2.6% Y/Y. A gradual rise in wages could ease markets’ doubts on the Fed normalisation process. Such a scenario would give the US currency renewed interest rate support. Especially short-term interest rate differentials should re-widen than, which is USD supportive. If so, USD/JPY could rise further. “ by KBC Market research Desk

“We believe that the risks for the payrolls are on the upside of expectations as the three previous months looked to be unusually low.. The unemployment rate could stabilised or even tick up after a (too fast?) decline in past months. The AHE wages are expected to be up 0.3% M/M. We have no strong take on the wages, but a disappointment might colour the market reaction." by KBC Market research Desk

"The headline Non-farm Payrolls are expected to recover to +179,000 (up from +138,000) whilst attention will also be paid to prior month revisions. The average hourly earnings will also be keenly watched with the recent inflation drop in the US potentially a reason for the Fed to pullback on tightening too quickly. Average hourly earnings are expected to be +0.3% for the month which would improve the year on year number to +2.7%. Unemployment is expected to be 4.3% again, whilst the decline in the U6 Underemployment number (last month 8.4%) will be of interest as the US closes in on levels considered to be full employment. This in conjunction with the participation rate will also be important, with the participation rate 62.7% last month." by Richard Perry

“Overall, while there were no abnormally large downside surprises in pre-NFP employment indicators for June, there was a general leaning towards the soft side when it came to June’s job numbers. This could potentially manifest as a continuation of weaker-than-expected employment data this Friday. With consensus expectations of around 175,000 jobs added in June, our target range is 160,000-175,000. This jobs report will be of critical importance in its potential impact on the near-term trajectory of Fed rate hikes. As such, any outcome significantly lower than forecast should further dampen Fed expectations and potentially lead to an extended pullback for the dollar. A result in the higher end of the target range or above could boost Fed rate hike expectations and help support a potential dollar relief rally and recovery after the recent period of sustained dollar weakness. “ by James Chen

"Yet Janet Yellen's positive outlook and the softness of last month's report are the only reasons why tomorrow's jobs number could be strong. Service sector activity accelerated in the month of June, but the employment component dropped to 55.8 from 57.8, reflecting slower job growth. ADP also reported its smallest payroll increase since October. 4-week average jobless claims ticked up from last month as continuing claims rose to its highest level since mid April. Consumer confidence is mixed, leaving Challenger's 19.3% reduction in layoffs as the only piece of data supporting stronger payroll growth since manufacturing jobs are a separate line item in the non-farm payrolls report. Considering that the U.S. dollar is held up primarily by the Fed's hawkishness, investors may not tolerate another month of weak job growth and could send the greenback sharply lower if NFPs miss. However if non-farm payrolls rises by 175K or more AND average hourly earnings increase 0.3% or greater, Yellen will be vindicated and USD/JPY will hit 114 and beyond." by Kathy Lien