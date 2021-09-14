Intraday market analysis: USD lacks rebound strength

EUR/USD seeks support
The US dollar advanced after the Philadelphia Fed President commented in favor of tapering this year.
The single currency has not looked back after it turned away from the daily resistance at 1.1920. The bulls’ effort to bid at 1.1800 has been futile.
An oversold RSI has attracted some buying interest, but they will need to clear the fresh hurdle at 1.1840. Then 1.1900 would be the next stop.
Failing that, the rebound could be an opportunity to sell into strength. 1.1740 is a key support in case of an extended pullback.
USD/NOK tests supply area
The Norwegian krone held onto its gains thanks to a recovery in oil prices.
The drop below the daily support at 8.7200 suggests that sentiment has turned sour in the short term. The US dollar’s failure to rally back above the supply zone at 8.7300 adds more pressure to the long side.
An oversold RSI has led to a limited rebound. If buyers can clear said resistance, they may gain confidence to claim back 8.8400.
Otherwise, a new round of sell-off would push the price to another support (8.5200) on the daily chart.
UK 100 bounces off daily support
The FTSE 100 recoups losses supported by strong performance in cyclical stocks. The index has bounced off the critical support (6970) from the daily chart.
An oversold RSI near the psychological level of 7000 has attracted bargain hunters. A bullish MA cross confirms the upward bias. 7100 from the latest sell-off is key resistance and its breach could raise bids to the triple top at 7210.
In the meantime, the RSI’s overbought situation may temporarily limit the buying power and the bulls would have to wait to buy the dip.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of all-important US inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, holding onto gains as tensions mount toward the all-important US CPI figures later in the day. Inflation data is critical for the Fed's upcoming decision.
GBP/USD extends losses after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3850, down after the UK reported only 58,600 fewer unemployed in August. On the other hand, the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%. US inflation figures are eyed.
Gold holds in a familiar trading range below $1,800 ahead of US CPI
Gold prices edged higher on the first day of a new trading week, though lacked follow-through buying and remained confined in a familiar trading range held over the past one week or so.
MATIC price eyes 110% advance as Polygon bulls wait with bated breath
MATIC price has been on a massive downswing after the September 7 crash, but things seem to be recovering as a bullish pattern continues to progress, and a buy signal is starting to line up.
US Inflation Preview: CPI critical for taper, three scenarios for the dollar
It is Team Transitory vs. Inflation Bugs – the raging debate between those seeing price rises as a temporary result of the rapid reopening and those seeing it as out of control has yet to be settled.