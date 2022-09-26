Intraday USD/JPY outlook - 144.10

Although dlr's erratic rise from 140.36 (Thur) to 143.46 Fri suggests 1st leg of correction from Thursday's fresh 24-year peak at 145.89 has ended, as 144.07 in Asia has capped upside, range trading is seen n below 143.62/37 may head back twd 143.28 (AUS).

Stand aside and sell at 144.00 for day trade as only above 144.15 may risks 144.40/50 later.

