Stocks have taken the US PPI data relatively calmly, and hopes of a year-end rally are no doubt playing a part in this, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
China hopes prop up FTSE 100
“China’s reopening has a long way to go, but it has been enough this week to provide a hope of improvement in the outlook. The FTSE 100 has seen some benefit from that today, edging back up after falling to a one-week low. IHG’s 3% rise on hopes of more good news from China has helped that move, helping to steady the index and put it on course for a move up towards 7600 as the year heads to its close.”
Stocks hold firm despite US inflation figures
“While US factory-gate inflation points towards the need for still more rate rises, stocks can now scent the potential for a rally into the end of the month. Such a bounce would repair more of the damage suffered in 2022, even if the post-Christmas blues do set in. The PPI data was unable to have much of a negative impact, although it does set us up for another hot CPI figure and hawkish Fed next week which might be much harder for markets to navigate successfully.”
EUR/USD looks to end choppy week above 1.0500
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0550 during the American trading hours on Friday. With Wall Street's main indexes trading flat on the day, however, the pair managed to shake off the bearish pressure and remains on track to end the week virtually unchanged.
GBP/USD gains traction, closes in on 1.2300
GBP/USD has continued to edge higher toward 1.2300 in the second half of the day on Friday. The cautious market mood following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US doesn't allow the US Dollar to gather strength, helping the pair hold its ground.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,800
After having climbed to a fresh daily high of $1,804, Gold price erased some of its daily gains and declined below $1,800 in the early American session. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 3.5% after PPI data, XAU/USD struggles to keep its footing.
Ripple price hangs on its last straw to get that Christmas punch and hit $0.48
Ripple price closed back above the 200-day SMA after equities triggered a turnaround. XRP traders will be on edge today as US PPI numbers will be crucial for the last three weeks of 2022.
NVDA may bounce second day in a row on inflation data
Nvidia (NVDA) stock is rising in Friday's premarket a day after it closed up a hefty 6.5% on more news that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking is beginning to deliver results.