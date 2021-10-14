In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting.

Dax climbs higher after the false breakout and the inverse head and shoulders pattern.

SP500 is very close to breaking the upper line of the wedge pattern, which would effectively end the bearish correction.

FTSE already broke its own dynamic resistance and climbs higher with a proper buy signal.

EURUSD goes up with a mission to test two crucial horizontal resistances.

GBPUSD is in a better situation. Here we have only one dynamic resistance, which we’re testing as we speak.

USDCAD collapses lower with high momentum.

NZDUSD goes up aiming for the upper line of the flag pattern.

CADJPY continues the way up.

The same story with the GBPJPY.

Silver made a significant breakout of a combination of a crucial horizontal and dynamic resistances, that is bullish.