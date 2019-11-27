Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR rebounds from key support near 71.40, will it last?

USD/INR drops to three-week lows near 71.30 ahead of US data

The USD/INR pair extends its three-day losing streak in Europe, having witnessed a temporary bounce to near 71.50 in early trades. The spot hit fresh three-week lows of 71.27 and now recovers to 71.33, still down -0.20% on a daily basis.

The cross fails to benefit from broad-based US dollar strength led by rising expectations of a likely US-China trade deal, especially after US President Trump’s pro-trade deal comments. The US dollar index flirts with two-week highs of 98.40, up +0.13% so far.

USD/INR Overview Today last price 71.3705 Today Daily Change -0.0770 Today Daily Change % -0.11 Today daily open 71.4475 Trends Daily SMA20 71.447 Daily SMA50 71.1946 Daily SMA100 70.8713 Daily SMA200 70.226 Levels Previous Daily High 71.835 Previous Daily Low 71.447 Previous Weekly High 72.18 Previous Weekly Low 71.5715 Previous Monthly High 71.79 Previous Monthly Low 70.6425 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.5952 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.6868 Daily Pivot Point S1 71.318 Daily Pivot Point S2 71.1885 Daily Pivot Point S3 70.93 Daily Pivot Point R1 71.706 Daily Pivot Point R2 71.9645 Daily Pivot Point R3 72.094

Read more

USD/INR rebounds from key support near 71.40, will it last?

The USD/INR pair reverses early loses, after having hit two-week lows at 71.405 in the opening trades. At the press time, the cross trades near 71.47 levels, almost unchanged on the day.

The pullback in the spot can be mainly attributed to the resurgent demand for the US dollar across the board, as the US Treasury yields are recovering on the back of increased expectations that a US-China trade deal will be soon clinched. The US dollar index is back on the bids and remains within a striking distance of the weekly tops of 98.38 reached on Monday.



Read more

USD/INR: Rupee likely to extend Tuesday's rally

Indian Rupee is likely to remain better bid on Wednesday, according to technical charts. The uptick in China's Yuan could also bode well for the Indian currency.

The USD/INR pair created a bearish Marubozu candle on Monday, which comprises of long body and little or no shadows. Put simply, it indicates the sellers remained in control from the opening bell to the close of the day and is considered very bearish.

The bearish cross of the 5- and 10-day moving averages also indicates the path of least resistance is to the downside.

Read more