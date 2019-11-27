Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR rebounds from key support near 71.40, will it last?

USD/INR drops to three-week lows near 71.30 ahead of US data
The USD/INR pair extends its three-day losing streak in Europe, having witnessed a temporary bounce to near 71.50 in early trades. The spot hit fresh three-week lows of 71.27 and now recovers to 71.33, still down -0.20% on a daily basis.
The cross fails to benefit from broad-based US dollar strength led by rising expectations of a likely US-China trade deal, especially after US President Trump’s pro-trade deal comments. The US dollar index flirts with two-week highs of 98.40, up +0.13% so far.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.3705
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0770
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|71.4475
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.447
|Daily SMA50
|71.1946
|Daily SMA100
|70.8713
|Daily SMA200
|70.226
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.835
|Previous Daily Low
|71.447
|Previous Weekly High
|72.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.5715
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.5952
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.6868
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.318
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.1885
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.706
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.9645
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.094
USD/INR rebounds from key support near 71.40, will it last?
The USD/INR pair reverses early loses, after having hit two-week lows at 71.405 in the opening trades. At the press time, the cross trades near 71.47 levels, almost unchanged on the day.
The pullback in the spot can be mainly attributed to the resurgent demand for the US dollar across the board, as the US Treasury yields are recovering on the back of increased expectations that a US-China trade deal will be soon clinched. The US dollar index is back on the bids and remains within a striking distance of the weekly tops of 98.38 reached on Monday.
USD/INR: Rupee likely to extend Tuesday's rally
Indian Rupee is likely to remain better bid on Wednesday, according to technical charts. The uptick in China's Yuan could also bode well for the Indian currency.
The USD/INR pair created a bearish Marubozu candle on Monday, which comprises of long body and little or no shadows. Put simply, it indicates the sellers remained in control from the opening bell to the close of the day and is considered very bearish.
The bearish cross of the 5- and 10-day moving averages also indicates the path of least resistance is to the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
