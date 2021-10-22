Improved manufacturing PMI surveys have helped to lift sentiment throughout Europe, although the latest UK retail sales data does highlight how the high-street remains under pressure as we head into the festive period.
-
European markets on the rise as PMI surveys highlight improved outlook.
-
UK retail sales decline highlights particular weakness for household furniture sales.
-
UK services sector expansion lifts Q4 growth prospects.
European markets are on the rise as we head into the weekend on a positive footing. Recent concerns around rising covid cases and the emergence of the Delta plus variant appear to have been pushed aside on the presumption that vaccinations will keep hospitalisations low. The Moroccan decision to block arrivals from the UK does provide a warning shot for the travel sector, coming at a time when rising energy costs already threaten margins across the sector. The prospect of an early rate rise from the Bank of England has helped keep the pound elevated, with a decline in September retail sales doing little to bolster support for high street names that have been faced with a myriad of concerns. Perhaps unsurprisingly it was fuel sales that managed to outperform over the course of September, as shortages brought panic buying from drivers. However, home stores felt particular pressure in September, with a whopping 9.7% decline in sales of items such as furniture and lighting debunking the notion that people will buy early to avoid potential Christmas shortages. The retail sector finds itself in a curious position, where shortages in materials and products dampen expectations around what should be a particularly strong festive period given elevated savings levels.
Today looks set to be dominated by PMI data, with European numbers seeing surprising strength across manufacturing. Claims that the sector will suffer over the course of the fourth quarter may perhaps be overblown as governments move to help ease the truck driver shortage in the region. The impact from government steps to relax restrictions on drivers was always going to be questionable, yet better-than-expected manufacturing PMI surveys from the UK, Germany, and eurozone do bring confidence after a period of significant concerns. From a UK perspective, the sharp ramp-up in services sector growth brings confidence in the UK growth story. Coming off the back of three consecutive months of slowing growth in UK services, todays rise helps lift the outlook for Q4 GDP.
Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 14 points higher, at 35,617.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains bid and approaches 1.1650 after US data
The persevering selling pressure in the greenback helps EUR/USD advancing to the area of daily highs near 1.1650 on Friday. The data from the US showed on Friday that the economic activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early October.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
Crypto bulls unfazed by flash crash
BTC closed more than 5% lower on the Thursday session, but buyers have stepped in to hold the Tenkan-Sen as support. ETH action shows that the recent rejection has caused some indecision. XRP does not have far to move to initiate a massive bullish breakout.
Apple talks over battery supplies for EV stall-Reuters
Apple (AAPL) is on a steady move higher ahead of results next week. We have had solid earnings from big names already such as Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX), but Apple is the biggest one of all and will be the highlight of the earnings season for many.