XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
XAUUSD is trading at 1794.00; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1810.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1720.00. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1845.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1885.00.
Brent
Brent is trading at 82.05; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 80.75 and then resume moving upwards to reach 85.85. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 77.80. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 75.05. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance level and fix above 82.45.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is trading at 0.9334; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.9270 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9445. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9170. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9085.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower toward 1.1200 after uninspiring German data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure in the European session and closes in on 1.1200 after the IFO surveys showed that the business sentiment has weakened in November in Germany. Investors await high-tier US data releases and the minutes of the FOMC's November meeting.
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3400 amid Brexit woes
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3400 amid a broadly firmer US dollar and risk-off mood. EU's Šefčovič signals Brexit deadlock will prevail in 2021. UK PMIs keep BOE rate hike odds on the table. Focus on US data, Fed minutes.
Gold moves away from three-week low, remains below $1,800 Premium
Gold remains on the back foot around 13-day low, keeps 200-DMA breakdown. US President Biden’s nominations for Fed positions fuel rate hike odds and yields. Covid fears, strong DXY exert additional downside pressure ahead of a long economic calendar.
Ethereum price to provide sell opportunity before ETH crashes 20%
ETH price looks ready for a minor upswing as it bounces off a crucial support area. This upswing is likely to propel ETH up to a recent swing high. If the asset fails to produce a higher high, investors can expect a retracement.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.