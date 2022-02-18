XAG/USD, “Silver vs US Dollar”

XAG/USD is trading at 23.93; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 23.60 and then resume moving upwards to reach 25.15. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 22.65. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 21.75.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is trading at 0.7209; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7155 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7370. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downsides border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7110. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7020.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3616; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3575 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3790. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3495. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3405.