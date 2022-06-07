USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has fixed above the bullish channel’s upside border. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 132.05 and then resume moving upwards to reach 134.45. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 129.75. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 128.85.
Brent
Brent is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 119.90 and then resume moving upwards to reach 132.85. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 113.55. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 112.05.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is testing the bearish channel’s upside border. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9670 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9885. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9555. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9465. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 0.9745.
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0700 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is trading pressured below 1.0700, licking its wounds amid resurgent US dollar demand. The safe-haven dollar capitalizes on a cautious market mood, as growth fears return amid aggressive global central banks' tightening. EU Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD remains heavy below 1.2500 even as UK PM Johnson stays
GBPUSD is keeping the red below 1.2500, as bulls fail to cheer the UK PM Boris Johnson winning the confidence vote. The renewed US dollar strength and tepid risk tone are adding to the downside in cable. UK Final Services PMI eyed.
Gold Price dribbles around mid-$1,800s amid sour sentiment, firmer USD ahead of US inflation
Gold Price struggles to recall bulls as the metal eases back to $1,840, after a failed attempt to pause a two-day downtrend. Even so, the yellow metal remains unchanged on a daily basis heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Is Vasil hard fork priced in for Cardano?
Cardano price outperformed many altcoins in the last week of May. The volatility was due to the anticipation of the Vasil hard fork. The uptrend was real and as a result, ADA has produced a bullish pattern.
