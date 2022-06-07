USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has fixed above the bullish channel’s upside border. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 132.05 and then resume moving upwards to reach 134.45. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 129.75. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 128.85.

Brent

Brent is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 119.90 and then resume moving upwards to reach 132.85. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 113.55. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 112.05.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is testing the bearish channel’s upside border. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9670 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9885. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9555. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9465. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 0.9745.