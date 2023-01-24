USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is correcting in a descending channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9230 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9045. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9295, which will mean further growth to 0.9385. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.9155.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is testing the resistance area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6985 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7235. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6830, which will mean further falling to 0.6735.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 130.55 is expected, followed by falling to 125.75. A signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario with falling can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 131.55, which will mean further growth to 132.45. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 129.25.