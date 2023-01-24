USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is correcting in a descending channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9230 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9045. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9295, which will mean further growth to 0.9385. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.9155.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is testing the resistance area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6985 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7235. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6830, which will mean further falling to 0.6735.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 130.55 is expected, followed by falling to 125.75. A signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario with falling can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 131.55, which will mean further growth to 132.45. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 129.25.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
