NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is trading at 0.6940; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6960 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6805. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the downside border of a Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7050. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7145.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is trading at 109.97; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 110.10 and then resume moving downwards to reach 108.95. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 110.25. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 111.10.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is trading at 0.9157; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9190 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9050. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the bullish channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9260. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9350.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD accumulates minor losses below 1.1850 amid risk-off mood. The ECB has shifted to a symmetric inflation target of 2% after concluding its special strategy meeting. The US dollar is recovering ground after Thursday's sell-off.
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground, heading towards 1.3750 amid downbeat UK monthly GDP and manufacturing data. The covid woes put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar. Brexit headlines also weigh on the cable.
Gold price extends bull-bear tug-of-war into the second straight day. Global growth concerns support gold while Fed’s tapering bets limit its upside. Daily technical setup still favors the bears as 200-DMA appears elusive.
SafeMoon price has been on a steady downtrend since June 29 and is hovering above a key barrier at $0.00000272. A bounce from this level will likely propel SAFEMOON to $0.00000374. A breakdown of the range low at $0.00000257 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.