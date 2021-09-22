NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is trading at 0.7019; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7075 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6885. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7135. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7225.
Brent
Brent is trading at 76.44; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 74.05 and then resume moving upwards to reach 78.65. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 73.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 71.55.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is trading at 0.9241; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.9215 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9355. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9155. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9065.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1700, teasing monthly low for third straight day. Market sentiment improves over Evergrande, US debt limit extension. ECB policymakers cite inflation risks. Fed remains in focus, as it is expected to provide hints on tapering timing.
GBP/USD trades virtually unchanged around 1.3650 following the footprint of the previous session. Supply-chain bottlenecks, higher gas prices limited gains for sterling. US dollar remains elevated near 92.30 ahead of the Fed decision.
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near around the $1,778 region, just below weekly tops touched in the previous day.
Dogecoin price appears to be ready for another drop as buyers are nowhere to be found. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that the DOGE plunge is not over yet, as the bears aim for $0.16.
No taper now, but when? That is the main question investors have for the Federal Reserve in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point.