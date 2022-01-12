GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is trading at 1.3639; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3605 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3730. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3560. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3565.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
XAU/USD is trading at 1819.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1800.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1855.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of a Head & Shoulders reversal pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1790.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1765.00. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance level and fix above 1825.00. This movement may lead to the completion of the above-mentioned pattern.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is trading at 0.9236; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9225 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9340. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9140. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9050.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.1400 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is dribbling close to weekly top below 1.1400, as the US dollar remains on the defensive alongside the yields, in the aftermath of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. Coronavirus woes, World Bank forecasts test immediate upside ahead of Eurozone industrial figures and the critical US inflation.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.3650 amid better mood, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD is trading close to two-month highs near 1.3650, helped by the recent pullback in the US dollar and yields. The risk sentiment remains lifted ahead of US inflation data. Brexit risks continue to loom, as UK's Truss threatens to trigger Article 16.
Gold: Will US inflation boost further to $1,835?
The yellow metal price outperformed on Tuesday and rose to its highest levels in four days at $1,823, in an extension of the recovery from three-week lows of $1,783. The main catalyst behind gold’s upsurge, undoubtedly remained the US dollar’s weakness.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price action is exceptionally oversold compared to its peers. Strong bullish reversal incoming. Excellent long entry opportunity for ADA is incoming.
US Consumer Price Index December Preview: The Fed’s die is cast Premium
Accelerating inflation continues to plague the US economy. December CPI expected at 7%, a fresh 40-year high. Federal Reserve policy for 2022 has been set by 2021 inflation.