GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3321; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3380 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3125. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3445. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3535.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9209; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9245 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9090. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9245. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9335.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.6794; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6880 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6655. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6965. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7055.