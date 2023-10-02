Share:

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is correcting after a rebound from the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2225 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.1995. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2315, which will mean further growth to 1.2205. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price securing under 1.2135.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD has secured above the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3345 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3685. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3445, which will mean a further decline to 1.3355.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the bullish channel at 0.9095 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9305. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.9015, which will mean a further decline to 0.8920. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel with the price securing above 0.9175.