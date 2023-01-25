EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is testing the broken resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0860 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1035. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0655, which will mean further falling to 1.0565.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
The currency pair is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3405 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3195. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3485, which will mean further growth to 1.3575.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has secured under the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.2250 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2645. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2155, which will mean further falling to 1.1960. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 1.2410.
