EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has fixed below the support level. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen at 1.0140 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9805. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.0325. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.0415.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is about to test the bullish channel’s broken border. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen at 0.6275 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6095. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.63750. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6465. To confirm a further downtrend, the price must break the bullish channel’s upside and fix below 0.6160.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is rebounding from the support level. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.9505 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9740. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9405. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9305.