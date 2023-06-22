Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is rising by the bullish Flag pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. The Tenkan-Sen line is expected to be tested at 1.0945, followed by a rise to 1.1065. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, with the price securing under 1.0785, which will indicate a further decline to 1.0695.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is testing the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways movement. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6760 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6935. A signal confirming growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, with the price securing under 0.6725, which will indicate a further decline to 0.6635. Growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, with the quotes securing above 0.6830.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is correcting before a decline. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. The lower border of the Cloud is expected to be tested at 0.8965, followed by a decline to 0.8790. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, with the price securing above 0.9015, which will indicate further growth to 0.9105.