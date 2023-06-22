EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is rising by the bullish Flag pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. The Tenkan-Sen line is expected to be tested at 1.0945, followed by a rise to 1.1065. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, with the price securing under 1.0785, which will indicate a further decline to 1.0695.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is testing the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways movement. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6760 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6935. A signal confirming growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, with the price securing under 0.6725, which will indicate a further decline to 0.6635. Growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, with the quotes securing above 0.6830.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is correcting before a decline. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. The lower border of the Cloud is expected to be tested at 0.8965, followed by a decline to 0.8790. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, with the price securing above 0.9015, which will indicate further growth to 0.9105.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2800 ahead of BoE policy decision
GBP/USD is holding the bounce toward 1.2800 ahead of the key BoE decision on Thursday. Pound Sterling ignores rising bets for a 50 bps BoE lift-off amid hot UK inflation data while the US Dollar consolidates the previous losses, awaiting mid-tier US economic data.
EUR/USD trades modestly flat near 1.1000 amid a steady US Dollar
EUR/USD is keeping its range near 1.1000, sitting at monthly highs in the European session. The pair is lacking fresh upside traction, as the US Dollar has paused its decline amid a risk-off market environment. Focus on US data, ECB and Fedspeak.
Gold seesaws around $1,930 due to hawkish Fed Powell vs. dovish Bostic
Gold price is demonstrating topsy-turvy moves around $1,930.00 in the European session. The precious metal is displaying a non-directional performance as investors have been baffled while assessing hawkish Fed chair Jerome Powell’s.
Three reasons why Bitcoin’s 2023’s rally is just starting
Bitcoin price has rallied 85% year-to-date, keeping 2023’s bullish momentum alive. Due to the strong uptrend seen over the last few weeks, the Fear and Greed Index has shifted to “greed.”
BoE Meeting Preview: Interest rate hike expected at just 25 bps despite labor shortages, hot inflation
The Bank of England (BoE) is on track to deliver its 13th straight rate hike this Thursday, as it remains on a firefighting mission to tame stubbornly high inflation levels. Pound Sterling is likely to witness intense volatility on the BoE policy announcements.