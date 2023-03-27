This week, the Hungarian central bank meeting will get the most attention, as markets are waiting for any indication on interest rate normalization. Apart from Hungary, the Czech central bank will hold its rate setting meeting as well and we expect no change in the policy rate. In Hungary, wage growth in January will be worth watching to evaluate how wage dynamics evolved at the beginning of the year, given the high-inflation environment. Further February’s producer prices will be published in Hungary and Slovakia. Toward the end of the week, a variety of data will flow in. In Croatia, Slovenia and Serbia, retail sales growth will be released for February. On top of that, Serbia will publish data on industry performance in February. On Friday, a flash estimate of March inflation is scheduled in Poland and Slovenia.
FX market developments
The weekly balance shows appreciation of the CEE currencies against the euro. While the Polish zloty strengthened only marginally, the Czech koruna and Hungarian forint gains were more substantial. Globally, the US Fed increasing interest rates by 25bp was the key event. This week, there are two central bank meetings in the region. While in Czechia we do not expect any major development, in Hungary the meeting is going to attract more attention, as markets are waiting for the indication on interest rate normalization. Recent market turmoil and the vulnerability of Hungarian forint in the aftermath of the troubles of the US SVB bank as well as Credit Suisse bank ma, however, delay the beginning of interest rate normalization. Wednesday’s decision from the government bars institutional investors and large retail depositors from taking advantage of central bank credit facilities yielding the 18% interest rate. This decision could weaken the transmission mechanism of monetary tightening pursued by the central bank and may affect the interest rate development as well.
Bond market developments
We saw a diverse development on the CEE bond market last week. While Czech 10Y yields went up 20bp w/w, government bond yields of other countries followed the global trend of falling yields. In Czechia, expectations on interest rates priced in forwards went up (FRA9x12+20bp w/w), as Deputy Governor Eva Zamrazilova indirectly ruled out her vote for a rate cut before September. On the other hand, the Hungarian yield curve moved down, with the mid-part falling 40-50bp w/w. After the government intervention in monetary policy tools (the government actually restricted access to some resident investors to depositing at the 1d deposit rate), the effective policy rate declined, which resulted in the collapse of forwards (FRA9x12 -70bp w/w). Next week, Romania will reopen ROMGBs 2027 and 2028, Hungary will sell T-bills on top of regular T-bond auctions and Poland will offer 2025 zero coupon bonds and POLGBs 2028, 2033 both as coupon bonds and floaters.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750 after German IFO
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in daily range slightly above 1.0750. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index improved to 93.3 in March from 91.1 in February, helping the Euro stay resilient against the US Dollar in the European session.
GBP/USD regains 1.2250, Bailey speech eyed
GBP/USD is recovering above 1.2250, staging a tepid comeback in the European session. A broadly subdued US Dollar is lending support to the pair amid an improved market mood on ebbing global banking fears. Traders await Bailey's speech for fresh impetus.
Gold extends slide to $1,950 as US yields rebound
Gold price has extended its daily slide to the $1,950 area in the European session. Amid easing fears over a global banking crisis, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rebounds toward 3.5% on Monday, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Four reasons why SUSHI holders will have a bullish week despite SEC's move
SushiSwap price undid the early March gains in the last week after the SEC subpoenaed the platform’s head chef Jared Grey. As a result of this announcement, the token collapsed by roughly 18%.
Calm, so far
It's been comparatively calm in markets to start the week as Investors better understand the problems facing American banks today are not remotely similar to the subprime mortgage crisis.