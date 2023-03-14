Monday was yet another ugly day for bank stocks around the world, as the selling pressure continued following the SVB debacle in the US last week. The money flew into the safe havens.
Treasury yields around the world tumbled sharply. The S&P500 was flat, while technology stocks and gold rallied.
For now, the pricing on Fed funds futures suggests that there is slightly more than 70% chance of a 25bp hike next month, and slightly less than 30% chance for no rate hike.
But the expectations could easily change after US CPI data due later today. Both headline and core inflation are expected to have eased in February, but investors are cautious given that last month’s disappointment could be repeated this month.
In the Eurozone, traders now see less than a 50% chance for another 50bp hike from the European Central Bank (ECB) this Thursday, and the expectation of the peak ECB rate fell below 3.5%, from around 4% last week.
But despite the softening ECB expectations, the EURUSD flirted with 1.0750 yesterday, as the US dollar sank deeper across the board.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0700 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD has managed to stage a rebound and returned to 1.0700 area following the decline witnessed in the early European morning. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals and limits the pair's upside as investors await February inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2200 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range slightly below 1.2200 in the European morning on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the Unemployment Rate stayed unchanged at 3.7% in January and Average Earnings Including Bonus declined to 5.7% from 6%.
Gold stays defensive above $1,900 as Fed bets reverberate ahead of US inflation
Gold price remains mildly offered as traders struggle to justify mixed catalysts ahead of the key US CPI data during early Tuesday.The XAU/USD drops 0.25% intraday to $1,909 during the first loss-making day in four heading into the European session.
Is this Bitcoin price rally sustainable? Will BTC hit $30,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has recovered the losses it experienced by the end of last week. The sell-off was caused mainly due to failing banks in the United States which in turn triggered a depeg in major US-based stablecoins.
US Inflation Preview: Five scenarios for trading the Core CPI whipsaw within the SVB storm Premium
What a difference one week makes – from over 50% for a 50 bps increase to borrowing costs to speculation of a halt to any increases in interest rates. The US CPI report has the final word in setting expectations for the Fed meeting.