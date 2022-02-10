Risk appetite was surprisingly strong into the US inflation data, expected to advance to another forty-year high at today’s print, but futures are pointing to the south this morning, as the US inflation data is still a threat to the overall market mood, and could be a pivot moment for this week.
There is a decent acceleration in the gold prices, as gold is now behaving positively in risk-on markets, and negatively in risk-off markets given that the rising yields hit appetite in gold as much as they hit appetite in equities. Therefore, if we see the markets changing direction and hit the south, again, we could well see gains in gold crumble and pull the price of an ounce back below the $1800 mark.
On the earnings front, news are good. BP, Disney and Uber announced strong earnings.
Elsewhere, gains in Bitcoin remained limited below the $38K mark. JP Morgan said that Bitcoin’s fair value is about the $38K level, though the way they compete the fair value may not be … fair after all!
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1450 after flirting with 1.1500
The EUR/USD pair trades marginally higher on a daily basis after peaking at 1.1494 earlier in the day. Odds for a US 50 bps rate hike in March likely to revive the dollar’s demand.
GBP/USD storms through 1.3600 trades as dollar's sell-off accelerates
GBP/USD bounced from a daily low of 1.3524 in the early American session, now trading above 1.3630, as market players rush away from the greenback. Wall Street turned red after US inflation reached a multi-decade high of 7.5% YoY in January.
Gold Price Forecast: En route to retest November 2021 high at $1,877.15 Premium
Spot gold dipped to $1,821.45 following the release of higher-than-anticipated US inflation figures but quickly changed course and trimmed losses, now trading near a daily high of $1,841.93 a troy ounce.
Cryptos set for fireworks this weekend
Cryptocurrencies are getting back on their feet and making investors completely forget last week’s market turmoil. Bitcoin has seen a daily bullish close above the critical $44,088 level.
US stocks waver after strong American inflation data
European equities held steady on Thursday even after the relatively disappointing earnings by Credit Suisse. The bank recorded a $2.2 billion loss in the fourth quarter even as other European banks like UBS and Deutsche recorded strong profits.