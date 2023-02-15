S&P 500 did manage with a spike, even on CPI slightly above expectations My 4,187 resistance wasn‘t though overcome, not even temporarily – the appreciation of Fed having to remain (more) hawkish (than earlier and mistakenly anticipated by the markets) in its fight especially against services inflation, took its toll. Yet the bears were twice rejected at my 4,128 level, HYG had a hard time closing positive, and market breadth was unconvincing.
This all points to selling into strength, and risk-off ready to progressively raise its head in the weeks ahead, which is in line with the USD relief rally as late 2023 rate cuts idea is melting away just as much as disinflation and soft landing. The Fed has no choice but to remain as stubborn as can be, even if 2-year yield would peak in several months (that‘s summer). Services inflation is simply much tougher to beat than goods one, and that sends a clear message as regards rising unemployment in the months to come. Recession fears would be on full display by then.
Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed serving you all already in, which comes on top of getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox. Plenty gets addressed there (or on Telegram if you prefer), but the analyses (whether short or long format, depending on market action) over email are the bedrock. So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and that you have my Twitter profile open with notifications on so as not to miss a thing, and to benefit from extra intraday calls.
Let‘s move right into the charts.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
4,128 followed by 4,093 are the supports to watch – given USD relief rally continuation in plain sight, stocks would suffer just as real assets (those to a generally larger extent). Rise in yields would be countered by approaching recession, temporarily. Topping process in stocks well underway.
Credit markets
Bonds are still resisting the hawkish Fed – but I’m looking for risk-off posture to win in the not too distant future (consequences for paper assets of course too). Tomorrow’s PPI data will help illustrate the point of sticky inflation, and of more inflation in the pipeline to hit CPI still. Just imagine what yesterday’s figure would have been without a calculation change and revisions...
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.0700 in the early American session on Wednesday. With the data from the US showing that Retail Sales rose at a stronger pace than expected in January, the US Dollar continued to gather strength and weighed on the pair.
GBP/USD stays deep in red below 1.2050 as USD gathers strength
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory below 1.2050 on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, soft inflation data from the UK weighed on the Pound Sterling. Meanwhile, the upbeat US Retail Sales provide a boost to the US Dollar and forces the pair to stretch lower.
Gold extends slide toward $1,830 as US yields push higher
Gold price extended its slide and touched its lowest level since early January near $1,830 on Wednesday. Following the strong Retail Sales data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up around 1% on the day near 3.8%, weighing on XAU/USD.
With US CPI behind it, Bitcoin price could thrust higher and tag $23,878
BTC is showing small signs of a little step back after a very difficult and choppy trading day on Tuesday, where it was only late in the US trading session that bulls were able to claim the upper hand and jack up the price action in Bitcoin.
Earnings rally pushes ABNB to close 9-month gap, bulls set sights on $160
ABNB stock managed to close the gap created on May 9, 2022, after the short-term rental platform disclosed a wide earnings beat in Tuesday's post-market session and raised its guidance for the year's first quarter.