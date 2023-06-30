USDCAD rose quickly above the tight bearish channel, but soon stopped around February's lows and near its 20-day SMA on Thursday.
The pair is set to close the month down by 2.3%, marking its worst monthly performance since 2021. That said, the recent bullish channel breakout continues to look promising as both the RSI and MACD are showing a convincing improvement, indicating an encouraging start to July.
If the 20-day SMA at 1.3270 gives way, the price may advance straight to the broken, almost- flat support trendline from November 2022 seen at 1.3350. The 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.4667-1.2006 downtrend is adding extra importance to this region. Therefore, a successful move higher and above the nearby resistance of 1.3380 might add extra impetus to the price, bringing the 50-day SMA at 1.3420 next into view. Should the latter prove fragile, the recovery could pick up steam towards the 200-day SMA at 1.3500.
Alternatively, the price could slide to retest Thursday’s low of 1.3235. A continuation lower could examine the 1.3190 constraining zone ahead of June’s floor of 1.3145. Another failure here might threaten a downtrend extension towards the 1.3055-1.3000 zone, which encapsulates two key ascending trendlines from the 2021 lows and the 38.2% Fibonacci level.
In brief, USDCAD is expected to preserve its recovery mood, but traders might wisely wait for a close above the 20-day MA before they drive the pair higher.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0850 after Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.0850 on Friday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the annual HICP inflation declined to 5.5% in June from 6.1% in May, making it difficult for the Euro to find demand. Focus shifts to US PCE inflation report.
GBP/USD trades with a mild positive bias above 1.2600, upside potential seems limited
GBP/USD attracts some buyers on Friday and draws support from subdued USD price action. The BoE’s aggressive rate hike fueled recession fears and could act as a headwind for the GBP. The hawkish Fed should limit the USD losses and cap the pair ahead of the US PCE Price Index.
Gold drops to $1,900, eyes multi-month low ahead of US inflation data
Gold price meets with a fresh supply on the last day of the week and extends its steady intraday descent through the early part of the European session. The XAU/USD currently trades around the $1,900 round-figure mark, down nearly 0.40% for the day.
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin supports tokens hit by SEC crackdown
Ethereum ranks among the few cryptocurrencies that the SEC left out of its list of securities. While many in the crypto community consider it a “win” for Ethereum, co-founder Vitalik Buterin does not envision such a victory.
US Core PCE Inflation Report: Number of Federal Reserve rate hikes remaining hangs on price pressures
The PCE Price Index is forecast to rise 4.6% on a yearly basis in May, slightly stronger than the 4.4% increase recorded in April. The Core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to hold steady at 4.7% with a monthly increase of 0.4%.