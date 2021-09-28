In this special edition of Market Talk, I answer questions from the audience about my journey in finance, my experiences and a couple stories on the trading floor.
I also give my call on cryptos and equities to the end of the year, and give a quick update on Tesla, GM and Lordstown amid Goldman Sach’s rating changes.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to five-week low on rising US yields, energy crisis
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.17, hitting the lowest since August 20 as Europe struggles with soaring gas prices and China suffers power cuts. Fed Chair Powell is set to testify and comment about the bank's recent taper signal.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 amid firmer dollar, energy crisis
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.3650, undermined by the US dollar's strength and the UK's fuel problem. The British army is on standby to mitigate fuel shortages. The pound ignores the hawkish comments from BOE Governor Bailey.
XAU/USD drops to $1,735 area amid surging US bond yields
Gold witnessed fresh selling during the early European session and dropped to the $1,735 area or the lowest level since August 11 in the last hour.
Crypto markets prepare for a bullish October
Bitcoin price shows signs of bullish breakout as it traverses a falling wedge. Ethereum price also displays an optimistic outlook as it forms a descending parallel channel.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Unhappy but still spending
The collapse of consumer optimism in August has not exacted the expected toll from American spending, the most important factor in sustaining the US economic recovery. August’s confidence reading at 113.8 was the lowest since February.