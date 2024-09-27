- Gold clinched its third consecutive week of gains, reaching a fresh all-time high on Thursday.
- If bullish momentum persists, immediately to the upside emerges the $2,700 mark.
- Fed rate cut bets, geopolitical tensions continue to support the yellow metal.
Gold (XAU/USD) extended its positive performance this week, hitting all-time tops in levels just shy of the $2,700 mark per ounce troy on Thursday.
The rally in the precious metal remained propped up by, firstly, steady expectations of extra interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the upcoming couple of meetings and well into 2025, and secondly, incessant geopolitical concerns stemming mainly from the Middle East, while the Russia-Ukraine conflict also adds to the matter.
Last but not least, contributing to the uptrend in bullion, also emerged the equally persevering offered stance of the US Dollar (USD).
Next on tap… $3,000?
As the US Dollar approaches its third consecutive week of losses, Gold prices are set to mark their third straight week of gains.
Since late June, traders have continued to shift towards the non-yielding metal pari passu growing expectations of Fed interest rate cuts, which culminated in a significant 50-basis-point (bps) reduction at the Fed’s meeting on September 18.
However, market participants did not seem quite satisfied with the Fed's outsized move. That said, investors still expect around 75 bps of easing by the central bank for the remainder of the year, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Looking at the longer run, investors expect between 100 and 125 bps of interest rate reductions by the end of 2025.
Against this backdrop, it is not surprising that the yellow metal could have already embarked on a probable visit to the key $3,000 level, which will apparently hit sooner rather than later. However, the current overbought market conditions might call for some common sense, allowing some short-term corrective decline.
At this point, and in light of the strong rally observed in Gold prices, a “purge” would be more than welcomed by those afraid of entering the market at current levels, at the same time giving another chance to those part of the fear of missing out (FOMO) space.
Geopolitical effervescence continues to support the uptrend
Another driver of the important move higher in the precious metal is the unabated geopolitical jitters surrounding the Israel-Hamas crisis, as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which will likely enter its third year in February.
The flight-to-safety adage comes to the fore every time news hits the wires about the deterioration of any of these scenarios, which unfortunately do not appear to be over any time soon.
And the US Dollar?
The Greenback has been on a firm bearish leg since July, accompanied by increasing speculation of extra monetary policy easing by the Fed. Now that the central bank has started its rate cut cycle, and with inflation kind of firmly navigating towards the 2% target, hopes for a sustained recovery of the US Dollar seem to dim on a daily basis, at least in the near future.
Gold technical outlook
As we mentioned above, Gold’s current overbought conditions, as per the daily RSI around 75, leave the door open for a near-term correction.
However, the constructive outlook appears to be everything but abated. That said, there is an immediate up-barrier at the record peak of $2,685 (Thursday’s high) and the round-level of $2,700. Once this level is surpassed, the Fibonacci extensions of the 2024 uptrend emerge at $2,876, seconded by $2,975 and then $3,119.
Let’s say sellers regain some initiative. In this scenario, there is an initial contention at the weekly low of $2,546 (September 18), which comes ahead of the September low of $2,471 (September 4) and precedes the transitory 100-day SMA at $2,428.
From a technical perspective, the metal’s positive outlook should remain unchanged as long as it trades above the key 200-day SMA at $2,288.
Economic Indicator
Fed's Chair Powell speech
Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to serve as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell assumed office as Chair on February 5, 2018.Read more.
Next release: Mon Sep 30, 2024 17:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1200 after US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD approaches 1.1200 following generally softer-than-anticipated US inflation-related figures. The pair lacks momentum amid tepid European data undermining demand for the Euro. Still, optimism weighs on the USD.
GBP/USD battles the 1.3400 level for a definitive bullish breakout
GBP/USD advances modestly beyond the 1.3400 level after US PCE inflation data showed price pressures continued to recede in August. Sterling Pound aims for fresh yearly highs beyond the 1.3433 peak posted earlier this week.
Gold hovers around $2,670 as US Dollar resumes decline
Gold price retains its bullish bias near fresh record highs, as demand for the US Dollar remains subdued following US PCE inflation figures. The strong momentum around stocks limits demand for the safe-haven metal.
Week ahead – NFP on tap amid bets of another bold Fed rate cut
Investors see decent chance of another 50bps cut in November. Fed speakers, ISM PMIs and NFP to shape rate cut bets. Eurozone CPI data awaited amid bets for more ECB cuts. China PMIs and BoJ Summary of Opinions also on tap.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.