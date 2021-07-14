Gold Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Gold XAU/USD GDX Silver XAG/USD
Gold Technical Analysis Overview: The swings across 1800 (minor level mTL8) is an (a) (b) (c) Wave ii) correction playing out, once completed we should see further upside
Elliott Wave Gold: Wave (c) of ii)
Gold Trading Strategy: A long trade below and above 1810 as the tested support creates long trades
Peter Mathers tradinglounge
