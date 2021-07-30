Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Gold XAU/USD GDX Silver XAG/USD ETF GDX US Dollar Index DXY and US Gov Bonds 10 YR Yield
Gold Technical Analysis:Trending to 1850
Elliott Wave Gold: Tracking two counts, the Impulse wave and Elliott Wave Triangle
Gold Trading Strategy:Long positions can take profit at 1850 as this is the Fibonacci level 61.8% retracement.
TradingLevels: Minor Level 1800 then Minor Group 1 1810|1820|1830 the 1830 the top of group1 is very important as the next support as it sets up the next level the Mid-point 1850
Peter Mathers tradinglounge
EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1920 resistance confluence
EUR/USD bulls brace for breaking the immediate trading range surrounding 1.1900, also refresh the highest levels since July 06, during early Friday morning in Asia. The major currency pair stays positive for the fifth day in a row.
GBP/USD: Bulls again keep 1.4010 on radar
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3970 amid early Asian session trading on Friday, after renewing the multi-day tops the previous day. The cable pair rose past 100-DMA for the first time since June 23 on Thursday amid stronger RSI and Momentum lines.
