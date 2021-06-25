Elliott Wave Forecast Gold XAU/USD GDX GLD

Gold Technical Analysis Overview: The sharp move down is seen as bullish corrective down into 1750 - 1730

Elliott Wave Gold: Wave  iv) of C of (2) 

Gold Trading Strategy: Long on 1800 as the tested support or we will look to buy lower 1750 - 1730 area

Peter Mathers tradinglounge

EUR/USD: Weekly risk reversal aims for strongest print in seven months

EUR/USD options market turns the most optimistic since November 2020 as the weekly gauge of bullish bets (call options) over put options (bearish bets), known as risk reversal (RR), jumps to the highest in seven months.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends BOE-led losses towards 1.3900 amid quiet session

GBP/USD holds on to the previous day’s weakness while easing to 1.3919 during a sluggish Asian session on Friday. Mixed updates on Brexit, Delta Plus covid variant keeps bears hopeful.

GBP/USD News

Ripple might retrace before heading higher

XRP price saw a swift breach of the overhead supply barrier, flipping it into support. This move indicates the presence of buyers; therefore, it is likely Ripple will continue to head higher. After the recent upswing, Ripple might undergo a minor pullback before ascending.

US Durable Goods Orders rebound in May, business spending ebbs

Overall goods orders rise, April's total revised higher. Business spending slips, inhibited by product and material shortages. Manufacturing output scarcity, restrictions contribute to inflation.

