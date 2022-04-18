Spot gold rose nearly 1% on Monday, climbing to the highest in over one month and pressuring key barriers at $2000/$2001 (psychological / Fibo 61.8% of $2070/$1890 correction).
Growing concerns about surging inflation and economic impact from the war in Ukraine, prompted investors into safety, as the yellow metal is a safe-haven asset and also used as a hedge against inflation.
Fresh acceleration higher emerges after a brief pause on Friday, with break of $1980 (50% retracement) confirming a higher base at $1890 zone (lows of the pullback from $2070 peak (2022 peak, posted in March).
Metal’s price is expected to rise further on flow of negative news, as the conflict in Ukraine has so far showed no signs of easing that further darkens global economic outlook and continue to boost risk aversion.
Technical studies on daily chart show rising positive momentum, with the action being supported by thickening daily cloud and Tenkan-sen / Kijun-sen bull-cross, however, bulls are expected to feel a headwinds from $2000 zone and likely to consolidate before resuming.
Dips should be contained by the top of daily Ichimoku cloud ($1958) to keep bulls intact, with eventual break of $2000 pivot to expose targets at $2027 (Fibo 76.4%) and $2058 (March 9 high), which guard key obstacles at $2070/$2074 (2022/2020 record highs).
Res: 2000; 2001; 2009; 2020
Sup: 1980; 1966; 1958; 1952
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD back under pressure as the dollar advances
US dollar gains momentum on Monday’s American session amid higher yields. EUR/USD is about to test the 2-year low of 1.0756, as a bearish path prevails.
GBP/USD erases part of daily losses, stays below 1.3050
GBP/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses after having dropped toward 1.3000 earlier in the day. With the market mood remaining cautious in the second half of the day, however, the dollar holds its ground and the pair stays in the red below 1.3050.
Gold retreats from five-week highs but holds onto daily gains
Gold price has been rejected after approaching the $2,000 area. The metal still maintains intraday gains despite higher US yields and a stronger dollar. Its safe-haven status and the search for a hedge against inflation keep the metal in demand.
Three oversold cryptos that could double your portfolio
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. Here, FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Stock traders embrace themselves for another earnings week
Stock bulls are trying to gain back some of the recent losses as Q1 earnings season gets off to a mixed start. As for the war in Ukraine, President Biden announced another +$800 million in weaponry for Ukraine on Wednesday.