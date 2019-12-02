Gold Technical Analysis: Metal remains undecided below the 1465 level
Gold is starting December pressuring the 1465 resistance level while below the 50/100 SMAs. However, the bear case would entail a break below the 1445 swing low on a daily closing basis for a potential dive to the 1400 figure near the 200-day SMA.
Gold got an opportunity to trade without the price manipulators breathing down Gold's rise... And so the shiny metal, even with little volume, found a way to end the week up about $10 from where I last talked to you last Tuesday... I would have like to have seen Gold's move be greater in numbers without the price manipulators, but I'll take $10 and be a happy camper! But guess who's back at their desks today? And from the looks of it, they are already catching up, as Gold is down $6.40 in the early trading this morning...
Speaking of Gold... Jared Dillian of the 10th Man newsletter recently ran a survey, and among the questions he asked, was this one: What do you think the best medium term investment is with a time horizon of 4 years? Of individual stocks, mutual funds/ index funds, real estate, bonds, savings/cd's, and Gold, guess which one was the leader? That's right Gold! Gold beat individual stocks! Now that was a survey of 10,000 responses... I guess he asked the right people, because, from my view in the cheap seats, I would think the average joe six pack would say individual stocks, and not Gold...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1464.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1463.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1468.19
|Daily SMA50
|1485.89
|Daily SMA100
|1484.97
|Daily SMA200
|1401.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1466.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1453.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1466.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1450.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1461.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1458.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1455.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1447.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1442.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1469.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1474.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1482.85
